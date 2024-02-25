Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Innoviva by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.