INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.02 ($0.76). 71,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 320,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.02 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 2.26.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

