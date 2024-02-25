Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

