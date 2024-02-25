Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IDN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.71. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

