Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $118.24 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.