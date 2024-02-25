Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

