InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,148.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,215 ($78.25).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

IHG stock opened at GBX 8,752 ($110.20) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,764 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,114.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,436.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,567.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,092.53%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

