InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,215 ($78.25).

IHG stock opened at GBX 8,752 ($110.20) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a one year high of GBX 8,764 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,114.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,436.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,567.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,092.53%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

