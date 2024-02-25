International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.73 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.