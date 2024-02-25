Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $668.24 and last traded at $664.26, with a volume of 675847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $657.92.

The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day moving average is $565.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

