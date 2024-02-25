Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.