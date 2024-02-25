Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.56% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $40,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PWB opened at $87.35 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $802.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

