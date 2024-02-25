Invesco Ltd. Acquires 235,578 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.63% of ManpowerGroup worth $94,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,996,000 after purchasing an additional 211,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.