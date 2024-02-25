Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $75,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $794,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $416.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $417.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

