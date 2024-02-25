Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 865,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $81,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

