Invesco Ltd. Buys 222,884 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $93,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

