Invesco Ltd. Buys 251,863 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $76,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.