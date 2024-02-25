Invesco Ltd. Buys 394,990 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 394,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Ryanair worth $77,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,222,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $141.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

