Invesco Ltd. Buys 406,444 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $74,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 38.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 30.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 110.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.