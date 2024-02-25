Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,682,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $85,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.82 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

