Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514,057 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $89,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEX opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

