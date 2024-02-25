Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Selective Insurance Group worth $92,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.02.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.