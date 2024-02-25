Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

