Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.97% of AAON worth $91,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

