Invesco Ltd. Has $74.54 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $74,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

