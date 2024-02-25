Invesco Ltd. Has $80.67 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

