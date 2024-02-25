Invesco Ltd. Has $82.55 Million Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Stantec worth $82,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Stantec by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 151,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.