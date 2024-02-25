Invesco Ltd. Has $85.25 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Manulife Financial worth $85,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

MFC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

