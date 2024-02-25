Invesco Ltd. Has $91.84 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,226,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $91,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,616,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $340,550. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.