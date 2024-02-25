Invesco Ltd. Has $92.46 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.49% of RLI worth $92,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RLI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 83.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 84.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE RLI opened at $146.62 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

