Invesco Ltd. Has $95.86 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $95,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $64.34 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

