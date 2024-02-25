Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Coty worth $82,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Coty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.