Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.82% of Element Solutions worth $86,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 262,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.