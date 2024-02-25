Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of XPO worth $93,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 29.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $27,267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

XPO stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $123.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

