Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of Primerica worth $87,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $249.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.