Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $74,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

