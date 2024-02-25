Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Casey’s General Stores worth $81,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

CASY stock opened at $299.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $300.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

