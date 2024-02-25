Invesco Ltd. Purchases 291,426 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $87,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

