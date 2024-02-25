Invesco Ltd. Purchases 73,182 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $84,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

