Invesco Ltd. Purchases 853,656 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.81% of AZEK worth $80,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,430. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

