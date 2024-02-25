Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of RenaissanceRe worth $75,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after buying an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,390,000 after buying an additional 135,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $226.45 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.