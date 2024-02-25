Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $79,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $3,900,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAH opened at $148.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $149.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

