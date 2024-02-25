Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of R1 RCM worth $77,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

