Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Unum Group worth $84,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $49.58 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

