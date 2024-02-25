Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.43% of Travel + Leisure worth $91,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

