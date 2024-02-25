Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,512 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.77% of Silgan worth $84,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.