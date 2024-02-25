Invesco Ltd. Sells 276,910 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.38% of Iridium Communications worth $77,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 594,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.