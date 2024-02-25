Invesco Ltd. Sells 832,480 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $79,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 201,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 124,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS opened at $33.56 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 479.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

