Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $440.59

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $440.59 and last traded at $438.75, with a volume of 5829849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.07.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
