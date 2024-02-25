Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $440.59

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $440.59 and last traded at $438.75, with a volume of 5829849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.07.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5,706.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,673,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $8,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

