Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 15.82% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $49,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 540,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 320,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period.

BATS OMFS opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

